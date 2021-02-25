Christine White LCSW
Returning Service Member Care Manager
VA Altoona health care
Email: Christine.White@va.gov
Phone: 877-626-2500, ext. 7113
We hope you enjoy your look at our new website. This is NOT our official website at this time, but will be soon. To continue your health care journey in the VA Altoona Healthcare System, please return to our official VA Altoona health care website.
