David DiGiacomo

DiGiacomo is a seasoned healthcare leader with more than two decades of service within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

Most recently, he served as Associate Director at the Clarksburg Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center (December 2021–January 2026) and previously at the Erie VA Medical Center (November 2016–December 2021). Throughout his career, he has been recognized for advancing operational excellence, strengthening high-quality care, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Earlier in his career, DiGiacomo served in dual roles as Compliance and Business Integrity Officer for the Butler VA Medical Center and the Pittsburgh VA Healthcare System (VAPHS) (June 2012–November 2016), where he supported regulatory adherence, patient safety, and enterprise-wide operational performance. He began his VA career at the VAPHS in July 2000 as a Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) and later served as the Respiratory Therapy Manager (September 2002–June 2012).

In addition, DiGiacomo served as the Acting Deputy Network Director in Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 22, (March 2024–June 2024) and VISN 4 (March 2025–July 2025), providing senior operational oversight across broad, complex healthcare systems.

DiGiacomo’s leadership is grounded in collaboration, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to supporting the health and well-being of the Veterans we serve.