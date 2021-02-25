Dr. R.Samuel Magee was named Chief of Staff of the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona, PA, April, 10 2017. As Chief of Staff, Dr. Magee serves as the lead physician of the facility, overseeing all clinical management and medical services. He will assist with the management of an annual budget of approximately $113 million, more than 780 employees and five Community Based Outpatient Clinics throughout the region. The healthcare system serves approximately 26,500 Veterans and receives more than 236,000 outpatient visits per year.

Prior to his current appointment, Dr. Magee served with VA as the Chief of Surgery at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center. Additionally, he worked at UPMC Altoona for 35 years. He was the Chairman for the Department of Surgery at UPMC Altoona for 27 years. He was the Chief of Staff there from 1998 until 2002. He also served as a trustee at UPMC Altoona from 2000 until 2017.

A native of Altoona, Dr. Magee holds a MD from Temple University, Masters of Science in Biology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a Bachelors of Arts in Science from Penn State University and is a graduate from Altoona High School.