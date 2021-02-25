Ms. Sigrid Andrew joined VA 26 years ago and comes to Altoona from the Hampton VAMC in Hampton, Virginia where she served as the associate director for operations. Prior to this position, she served as the chief nurse for geriatrics and extended care at the VA Maryland Health Care System, and also completed a detail as the acting associate director for operations at the Martinsburg VAMC before arriving in Hampton.

Andrew holds a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Wilmington University and a master's degree in health care administration from the University of Maryland University College. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Nurses Association.