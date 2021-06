The VA’s Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) Assistance Program is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and also VA staff who are impacted by IPV.

If you or someone you know could be

experiencing and/or using IPV.

– Confidential help is available –

Call Altoona VA’s IPVAP Coordinator at: 814-943-8164, extension 8061

Or call the National Domestic violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).