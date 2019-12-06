PT Walk-In Clinic Expands to Four Days a Week

Since July 1, 2019, Physical Therapy has been offering a walk-in clinic at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center. Due to the success of the clinic, the department has expanded the service to four days a week, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Without a referral from their Primary Care team, except for compression garments, a Veteran can use the walk-in clinic for the following conditions and items: muscle and joint pain, assistive devices, braces, and pain management modalities.

Dr. Britta Boytim, Physical Therapist, is excited to see the program’s continual growth, “…this expansion has greatly increased our quality of care and streamlined access to care. Our Veterans can be seen by a physical therapist almost immediately,” said Boytim.

On average, a Veteran can be seen by the walk-in clinic within 10 minutes. The clinic operates on a first come – first serve basis and extended wait times may occur due to high volume. “We have the demand, it’s just a matter of getting Veterans, the care they need,” said Dr. Boytim.

Due to the walk-in clinic, the Physical Therapy department is able to offer more personalized care and one-on-one attention.

Michael Usjak, who has used the walk-in clinic, served in the Navy from 1962-1965. “Being able to walk in and be seen when I experience pain, has been great. The access to care and the staff have been phenomenal,” said Usjak.

Over the last two years, more than 20 new services and specialties have been added within the main facility and five surrounding community-based outpatient-clinics. During this growth, patient satisfaction is also increasing to more than 90 percent. Additionally, the VA is a regional leader in services like telehealth, urology, mental health, telehealth infusion and medical imaging.

For more information on the Physical Therapy Walk-in Clinic or other physical therapy services at the Altoona VA, please call 814-943-8164 ext. 7117.