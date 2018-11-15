The new VA.gov website is now available.

https://www.va.gov/

One of the most important aspects of this change is that VA is making it easier for Veterans and those who support them to find the information and tools they need. The new VA.gov design focuses on the top 80% of information Veterans seek out across all VA websites – and they will see these clearly displayed on the new home page. This new VA.gov home page also provides a clear and standard way to log in to access a personalized user experience for Veterans.

VA Secretary Robert Wilkie introduces the new site and talks about the redesign: https://youtu.be/DEfRlL63nCg