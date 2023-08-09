2023 Behavioral Health Community Block Party!

The 2023 Behavioral Health Community Block Party is presented by the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, Amarillo VA Health Care System, Amarillo College, Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health, and Andrea’s Project. The event will be held Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Amarillo VA Medical Center and Amarillo College campuses.

The event will feature a Flag Raising Ceremony sponsored by Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health at 8 a.m. at the Amarillo VA Medical Center followed by a Memorial Mile Walk/Run around the medical center and a car and motorcycle show. The Amarillo College campus feature live music from Lindsey Lane and Touching Voodoo, food trucks, family fun, resource fair, pet parade, and more. There will be a special presentation by Dr. Traci Rogers on Human Trafficking at 10 a.m. at the Amarillo College Lecture Hall. Visit this website for the itinerary and more information.

This special event is to bring the community together to celebrate life in honor of Suicide Prevention Month. Join us to enjoy a time of fun and celebration as a community!

Who: The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, Amarillo VA Health Care System, Amarillo College, Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health, and Andrea’s Project.

What: Hosting 2023 Behavioral Health Community Block Party featuring family fun and more.

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where:

Amarillo VA Medical Center

6010 Amarillo Blvd W, Amarillo, Texas

Amarillo College

6222 W 9th Ave, Amarillo, Texas

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat with a qualified professional at 988lifeline.org for 24/7 confidential crisis support or visit veteranscrisisline.net for Veteran specific support.

Event Itinerary:

8 a.m. – Amarillo VA Medical Center for the Northwest Texas Healthcare System Flag Raising Ceremony

Police Chief Martin Birkenfield Remarks

Flag raising and moment of silence

8:20 - Amarillo VA Director Dr. Gonzalez Remarks

8:25 - Mayor Cole Stanley Remarks

8:30 - Memorial Mile Walk/Run

9 a.m. – Amarillo VA Medical Center

Car, Motorcycle and Tractor Show

First Responders activities for kids

9 a.m. – Amarillo College Campus

Vendors

Music

Food trucks

Family fun

10 a.m. – Amarillo College Campus

Lindsey Lane Band

10 a.m. in the Lecture Hall - Dr. Staci Rogers on Human Trafficking

11 a.m. – Amarillo College Campus

Lecture Hall - Dr. Staci Rogers presenting 'No Boundaries’ Brain Boot Camp'

12 p.m. – Amarillo College Campus

Touching Voodoo Band

Presentations in the Lecture Hall

3 p.m. - Block Party Ends