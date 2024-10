When: Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Join us for a VIRTUAL Veterans Town Hall Thursday, November 21 from 6-7 p.m. AVAHCS will dial out to our Veterans to join via telephone or Veterans can join us via Facebook Live. AVAHCS will provide valuable information and our discussion panel will be ready to answer your questions! This month's topics will include Veterans Month and Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

