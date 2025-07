Join us for an in-person Veterans Town Hall Thursday, July 17 from 6-7 p.m. at the Amarillo College Lecture Hall, located at 6222 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106. There will be a small resource fair and snacks in the lobby starting at 5:30 p.m. AVAHCS leadership will provide valuable information and will be ready to answer any of your questions.