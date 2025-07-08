Mark your calendars for the Childress Veterans Expo on Saturday, August 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Childress Elks Lodge, located at 800 21st St NW, Childress, TX 79201! This event will feature a resource fair of VA programs and community programs, VBA claims assistance, family fun and FREE food courtesy of the Childress Elks Lodge.

**For VBA claims assistance, please bring your DD214 and any supporting documents**