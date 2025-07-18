Amarillo Welcome Home Veterans Event

JOIN US for the Amarillo VA Health Care System's 18th Annual Welcome Home Veterans event on Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall, 401 Buchanan St, Amarillo, Texas 79101. There will be an opening ceremony at 11:15 a.m. and the food line will begin at 11:30 a.m.

ALL Veterans and their families, whether they are enrolled in VA health care or not, are welcome to this FREE special event. Come enjoy a time of family fun, FREE food courtesy of United Supermarkets, large interactive resource fair and more as we celebrate your service!