Amarillo Flu Fairs

6010 Amarillo Boulevard, West

Amarillo, TX

Free

The Thomas E. Creek VA Medical center will host a Flu Fair October 6-10 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the second floor Kollmar Conference Room. There will also be an evening flu vaccine clinic on October 7 from 5-7 p.m. in the main lobby. The Saturday flu vaccine clinic will be October 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the main lobby. 

Texas Tech will offer the flu vaccine to spouses ONLY at the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center on Monday, October 6 thru Thursday, October 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will not be at the evening or Saturday clinics, and they will not be available to provide vaccines to spouses at any other location this year.  

