Amarillo and Lubbock Blood Drives

Help combat the blood supply shortage in Amarillo and Lubbock on October 24!! Amarillo will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the second floor Kollmar Conference Room. Lubbock will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bloodmobile outside the front of the clinic.

Walk-ins welcome or schedule an appointment at the links below:

Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center- https://ow.ly/Q5aW50Xcs7A

Lubbock VA Clinic - https://ow.ly/5RNz50Xcs7z