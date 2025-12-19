Amarillo Veterans Town Hall

Join us for an in-person Veterans Town Hall Thursday, January 15 from 6-7 p.m. at the Amarillo College West Campus Lecture Hall, located at 6222 W 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106. There will be a small resource fair and snacks starting at 5:30 p.m. Bring your questions for our leadership team and get more information about what's happening around AVAHCS. We hope to see you there!