Amarillo Veterans Town Hall
When:
Thu. Jan 15, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Amarillo College West Campus Lecture Hall
6222 W 9th Ave
Amarillo, TX
Cost:
Free
Join us for an in-person Veterans Town Hall Thursday, January 15 from 6-7 p.m. at the Amarillo College West Campus Lecture Hall, located at 6222 W 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106. There will be a small resource fair and snacks starting at 5:30 p.m. Bring your questions for our leadership team and get more information about what's happening around AVAHCS. We hope to see you there!