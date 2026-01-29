National Salute to Veteran Patients Week Outreach
When:
Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Where:
Kollmar Conference Room Second Floor
6010 Amarillo Boulevard, West
Amarillo, TX
Cost:
Free
National Salute to Veteran Patients Week is February 8-14! AVAHCS will be hosting Resource Fairs on Wednesday, February 11 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in the medical center Kollmar Conference Room on the second floor, and in the Lubbock VA Clinic main lobby.
Click here to learn more about how you can volunteer or donate at AVAHCS!