Lubbock VA Clinic Mobile Food Pantry

The Lubbock VA Clinic’s Whole Health Department is hosting another free mobile food pantry for area Veterans on Thursday, February 19, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., located in the clinic’s front parking lot at 3510 4th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79415. This effort is in partnership with the South Plains Food Bank to assist nourish our hometown heroes and will occur once per quarter. This is on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.