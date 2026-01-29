Thomas E. Creek Remembrance Ceremony

Every year in February, we have the opportunity to remember and honor the namesake of our medical center, Thomas E. Creek.

AVAHCS will host the Annual Remembrance Ceremony on February 13 at 2 p.m. via Facebook Live.

February 13, 2026, marks 57 years since Thomas E. Creek was killed in action. Lance Corporal Creek grew up in Amarillo, Texas and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1968 when he was 17 years old.

On February 13, 1969, in the combat zone of Vietnam, Creek was seriously wounded by enemy fire when a fragmentation grenade landed near him and his comrades. Fully realizing the inevitable results of his action, Creek yelled "I've got it, Mac!" and valiantly rolled on the grenade and absorbed the full impact of the explosion with his own body, thereby saving the lives of five of his fellow Marines who then went on to complete their mission.

Creek was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest award for military valor in action, and is the youngest service member in Texas history to have received the prestigious award. In 2004, the Amarillo VA Medical Center was renamed after Thomas E. Creek in honor of his heroic actions.

Watch this tribute video in remembrance of his incredible story.