Vietnam War Veterans Day Outreach
When:
Mon. Mar 30, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
Main Lobby
6010 Amarillo Boulevard, West
Amarillo, TX
Cost:
Free
March 29 is designated as Vietnam War Veterans Day to thank and honor our Vietnam War Veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
There will be resource tables in the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center and Lubbock VA Clinic main lobbies on Monday, March 30 from 9-11 a.m. where Veterans can receive Vietnam War commemoration materials and other resources.
Thank you for your service!