Amarillo Healthy Teaching Kitchen Class
When:
Thu. Mar 5, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Where:
Second Floor Kollmar Conference Room
6010 Amarillo Boulevard, West
Amarillo, TX
Cost:
Free
Each year during March, we celebrate National Nutrition Month by promoting the importance of making informed food choices while developing both healthier eating and physical activity habits.
Did you know that VA offers programs such as Healthy Teaching Kitchen to learn about nutritious foods and recipes?
Our VA Dietitians will be hosting a Healthy Teaching Kitchen class in Amarillo on March 5 at 10:30 a.m. in the second floor Kollmar Conference Room.