Lubbock Healthy Teaching Kitchen Class

Each year during March, we celebrate National Nutrition Month by promoting the importance of making informed food choices while developing both healthier eating and physical activity habits.

Did you know that VA offers programs such as Healthy Teaching Kitchen to learn about nutritious foods and recipes?

Our VA Dietitians will be hosting a Healthy Teaching Kitchen class in Lubbock on March 6 at 1 p.m. in the first floor conference room 132 by main elevators.