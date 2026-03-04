The Lubbock VA Clinic is hosting its 4th Annual Welcome Home Veterans event on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall, located at 1501 Mac Davis Ln, Lubbock, Texas 79401.

ALL Veterans and their families, whether they are enrolled in VA health care or not, are welcome to this FREE special event. Come enjoy a time of family fun, free food courtesy of United Supermarkets, vendors, door prizes and more as we celebrate your service!