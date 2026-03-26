Amarillo National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
When:
Sat. Apr 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Main Lobby
6010 Amarillo Boulevard, West
Amarillo, TX
Cost:
Free
National Prescription Drug #TakeBackDay is happening this month! On Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., bring those old and unneeded medications to the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center front lobby to safety dispose of them!
#TakeBackDay is a free event for communities nationwide to properly dispose of old and unneeded medications safely and anonymously. Get more information or find a collection site near you: www.DEATakeBack.com