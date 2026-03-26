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Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET
End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

Lubbock National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

When:

Fri. Apr 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Main Lobby

3510 4th Street

Lubbock, TX

Cost:

Free

National Prescription Drug #TakeBackDay is happening this month! On Friday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., bring those old and unneeded medications to the Lubbock VA Clinic main lobby to safety dispose of them!

#TakeBackDay is a free event for communities nationwide to properly dispose of old and unneeded medications safely and anonymously. Get more information or find a collection site near you: www.DEATakeBack.com

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