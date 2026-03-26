Lubbock National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

National Prescription Drug #TakeBackDay is happening this month! On Friday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., bring those old and unneeded medications to the Lubbock VA Clinic main lobby to safety dispose of them!

#TakeBackDay is a free event for communities nationwide to properly dispose of old and unneeded medications safely and anonymously. Get more information or find a collection site near you: www.DEATakeBack.com