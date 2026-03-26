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Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET
End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

Amarillo VA Mobile Food Pantry

When:

Sat. Apr 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Drive Thru

6010 Amarillo Boulevard, West

Amarillo, TX

Cost:

Free

The Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center Whole Health Department is hosting its first free drive thru mobile food pantry for area Veterans on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., located at 6010 W Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106. This effort is in partnership with the High Plains Food Bank to assist nourish our hometown heroes. This is on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. Veterans must show VA ID card to receive a box.

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