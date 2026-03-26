Amarillo VA Mobile Food Pantry

The Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center Whole Health Department is hosting its first free drive thru mobile food pantry for area Veterans on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., located at 6010 W Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106. This effort is in partnership with the High Plains Food Bank to assist nourish our hometown heroes. This is on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. Veterans must show VA ID card to receive a box.