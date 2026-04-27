Amarillo VA2K Walk & Roll

Get ready for the 16th Annual National VA2k Walk and Roll! The Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center will host this year's VA2k on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the front lawn of Building 1.

The VA2K Walk & Roll event is presented by AVAHCS Housing First Program and Employee Whole Health Program to encourage individuals to live an active lifestyle as well as support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of non-perishable foods and clothing items.

The community is invited to this free event that will feature an opening ceremony, 1.24-mile walk, family fun, food, activities, resources and more!

While contributions are not required to participate, we encourage participants to bring items such as: new clothing, toiletries, non-perishable packaged or canned foods, sheets, blankets, towels, wash cloths, laundry bags, detergent, or bottled water. These contributions will be collected and distributed to local homeless Veterans.