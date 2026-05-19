Take charge of celebrating your life and health!

In honor of Women Veterans Recognition Day on June 12, AVAHCS is hosting its 2nd Annual Women Veterans Health Conference for women Veterans and women spouses of Veterans on Saturday, June 20, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Academic Event Center (AEC), located at 3601 4th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79415.

There will be a resource fair, keynote speakers, free food for lunch courtesy of Lubbock VFW Post #2466, art classes, tai chi, professional headshot photos and more!

Register for FREE today on Eventbrite