Join us for the 2nd Annual Panhandle Veterans Expo on Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center South Exhibit Hall, 401 S Buchanan St, Amarillo, TX 79101.

Veterans, whether they are enrolled in VA healthcare or not, are invited to this FREE special event that will feature a Claims Clinic, an opening ceremony at 9 a.m., FREE food courtesy of Heroes Home Care starting at 11:30 a.m., vendors, family fun activities, and more as we celebrate your service and America's upcoming 250th Birthday!

Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) representatives will be onsite and ready to help eligible Veterans and survivors file benefit claims they have earned and deserve! Make sure to bring your DD-214 and all supporting documents. RSVP today for a Claims Clinic appointment slot.

This event is brought to you by the Amarillo VA Health Care System (AVAHCS), Veterans Land Board (VLB), Texas Veterans Commission (TVC), and Texas Veterans Network (TVN).

RSVP today for FREE General Admission and/or for a Claims Clinic appointment: