Amarillo Veterans Town Hall
When:
Thu. Jul 16, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Amarillo College Lecture Hall
6222 SW 9th Ave
Amarillo, TX
Cost:
Free
Join us for an in-person Amarillo Veterans Town Hall Thursday, July 16 from 6-7 p.m. at the Amarillo College Lecture Hall, located at 6222 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106. There will be a small resource fair and snacks in the lobby starting at 5:30 p.m. AVAHCS leadership will provide valuable information and will be ready to answer any of your questions.