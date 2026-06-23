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Celebrating Freedom 250: Fourth of July Parades in Canyon and Lubbock

Logo for VA's 250th anniversary of freedom, featuring stars and stripes.

When:

Sat. Jul 4, 2026, 9:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Where:

4th Avenue

Canyon, TX

Cost:

Free

Join us at the Fourth of July parades and festivities in Canyon and Lubbock to celerbate 250 years of America!

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