Lubbock's 2nd Annual Candlelight Vigil
When:
Sat. Sep 12, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Front of Building
3510 4th Street
Lubbock, TX
Cost:
Free
In honor of Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, the Lubbock VA Clinic is hosting the 2nd Annual Candlelight Vigil on Saturday, September 12 from 6-8 p.m. in the clinic's front parking lot, located at 3510 4th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79415. The event will feature vendors, activities, a car show, FREE food courtesy of Walmart and more! The candlelight ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.