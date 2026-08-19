Lubbock's 2nd Annual Candlelight Vigil

In honor of Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, the Lubbock VA Clinic is hosting the 2nd Annual Candlelight Vigil on Saturday, September 12 from 6-8 p.m. in the clinic's front parking lot, located at 3510 4th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79415. The event will feature vendors, activities, a car show, FREE food courtesy of Walmart and more! The candlelight ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.