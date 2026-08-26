VIRTUAL Veterans Town Hall
When:
Thu. Sep 17, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us for a VIRTUAL Veterans Town Hall Thursday, September 17 from 6-7 p.m. Topics this month will be over Suicide Prevention Month. AVAHCS leadership will provide valuable information and will be ready to answer your questions!
ATTENTION: We are using a NEW Virtual Town Hall platform. Join the virtual meeting at this link on September 17 at 6 p.m. Download the Microsoft Teams app ahead of time for an easier login process.