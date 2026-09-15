19th Annual Amarillo Welcome Home Veterans Event

The Amarillo VA Health Care System (AVAHCS) invites Veterans and their families to the 19th Annual Welcome Home Veterans celebration!

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

⏰ 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

NEW LOCATION: Courtside, 14365 Indian Hill Rd., Amarillo, TX 79124

Opening Ceremony: 11:15 a.m.

️ Food line opens: 11:30 a.m.

Join us as we celebrate and honor our Veterans ahead of Veterans Day! Enjoy FREE food courtesy of United Supermarkets, a large interactive resource fair, family-friendly activities, door prizes and more!

This event is FREE and open to ALL Veterans and their families — whether you are enrolled in VA health care or not.

Come connect with your community, explore resources and, most importantly, let us celebrate YOU, your service and 250 years of America!

We can’t wait to welcome you home!