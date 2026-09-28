Amarillo Food Pantry
When:
Sat. Oct 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Drive thru
6010 Amarillo Boulevard, West
Amarillo, TX
Cost:
Free
The Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center Whole Health Department is partnering with the High Plains Food Bank again to host another FREE Drive-Thru Food Pantry for area Veterans!
Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center
6010 W. Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo, TX 79106
Saturday, October 24, 2026
⏰ 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Food boxes will be available first come, first served, while supplies last. Veterans must present a VA ID card to receive a box.
Help us spread the word as we work together to nourish our hometown heroes!