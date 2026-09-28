Amarillo Food Pantry

The Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center Whole Health Department is partnering with the High Plains Food Bank again to host another FREE Drive-Thru Food Pantry for area Veterans!

Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center

6010 W. Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo, TX 79106

Saturday, October 24, 2026

⏰ 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Food boxes will be available first come, first served, while supplies last. Veterans must present a VA ID card to receive a box.

Help us spread the word as we work together to nourish our hometown heroes!