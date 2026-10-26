Lubbock Food Pantry

The Lubbock VA Clinic Whole Health Department is partnering with the South Plains Food Bank to host another FREE Drive-Thru Food Pantry for area Veterans!

Thursday, November 19, 2026

9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Lubbock VA Clinic North Parking Lot

3510 4th Street, Lubbock, TX 79415

Food boxes will be available first come, first served, while supplies last. Veterans must present a VA ID card to receive a box. Help us spread the word as we work together to nourish our hometown heroes!