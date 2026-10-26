Lubbock Food Pantry
When:
Thu. Nov 19, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Where:
North Clinic Parking Lot
3510 4th Street
Lubbock, TX
Cost:
Free
The Lubbock VA Clinic Whole Health Department is partnering with the South Plains Food Bank to host another FREE Drive-Thru Food Pantry for area Veterans!
Thursday, November 19, 2026
9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Lubbock VA Clinic North Parking Lot
3510 4th Street, Lubbock, TX 79415
Food boxes will be available first come, first served, while supplies last. Veterans must present a VA ID card to receive a box. Help us spread the word as we work together to nourish our hometown heroes!