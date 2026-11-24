'Tis the season of giving Did you know that donating blood can save up to three lives? This holiday season, help us combat the blood supply shortage by scheduling your appointment today in Amarillo or Lubbock:

Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center Friday, Dec. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the second floor Kollmar conference room:

Lubbock VA Clinic Friday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bloodmobile in the front of the clinic: