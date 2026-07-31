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Veteran Care Coordinators

VA serves all Veterans. The Care Coordinator at your VA health care facility can help connect you to services in a safe environment.

Connect with a care coordinator

Cynthia Martinez

Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC)

VA Amarillo health care

Phone:

Email: Cynthia.Martinez2@va.gov

Lacey Neff

Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC)

VA Amarillo health care

Phone:

Email: Lacey.Neff@va.gov

Care we provide at Amarillo VA Health Care System:

We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:

  • Hormone therapy in limited circumstances
  • Substance use and alcohol treatment
  • Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
  • Mental health care

Other resources

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Amarillo health care and how they can help.

  • Learn more about VA Amarillo health care's comprehensive mental and behavioral health program.

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