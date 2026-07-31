Veteran Care Coordinators
VA serves all Veterans. The Care Coordinator at your VA health care facility can help connect you to services in a safe environment.
Connect with a care coordinator
Cynthia Martinez
Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC)
VA Amarillo health care
Phone:
Email: Cynthia.Martinez2@va.gov
Lacey Neff
Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC)
VA Amarillo health care
Phone:
Email: Lacey.Neff@va.gov
Care we provide at Amarillo VA Health Care System:
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy in limited circumstances
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
- Mental health care