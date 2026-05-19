Amarillo VA Health Care System upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

May 19, 2026

Amarillo, TX - Amarillo VA Health Care System (AVAHCS) announced it received funding for infrastructure upgrades in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 to ensure safe and effective patient care for local Veterans.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for AVAHCS in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Emergency Chillers Rentals

Replace Update Chiller and Ice Plant

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable AVAHCS to achieve that goal,” said Dr. Rodney S. Gonzalez, director of AVAHCS. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: