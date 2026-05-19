Amarillo VA Health Care System upgrades health care infrastructure
PRESS RELEASE
May 19, 2026
Amarillo, TX - Amarillo VA Health Care System (AVAHCS) announced it received funding for infrastructure upgrades in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 to ensure safe and effective patient care for local Veterans.
The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.
Funding projects for AVAHCS in the second quarter of FY2026 are:
- Emergency Chillers Rentals
- Replace Update Chiller and Ice Plant
“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable AVAHCS to achieve that goal,” said Dr. Rodney S. Gonzalez, director of AVAHCS. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”
This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:
- Enrolled more than 100,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.
- Opened 34 new VA health care facilities since Jan. 20, 2025, expanding health care access for Veterans around the country.
- Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 67% since Jan. 20, 2025, after it increased 24% during the Biden Administration.
- Completed 82,083,918 direct care appointments in FY2025, up 4.1% from FY2024.
- Offered Veterans more than 2.3 million appointments outside of normal operating hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
- Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY2025, the highest total in seven years.
Media contacts
Emily Bell, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: