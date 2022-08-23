Amarillo VA Hosts Blood Drive

PRESS RELEASE

August 23, 2022

Amarillo , TX — The Amarillo VA campus is hosting a Fourth Mission blood drive Aug. 26 from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Kollmar Conference Room.

Community members can participate by reserving a spot by calling 806-331-8833. No walk-in appointments will be accepted, so please call ahead to schedule a reservation. All blood donated supports the local blood supply via the Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is suffering from a shortage of blood donors. This has caused an ongoing shortage of blood and blood products. The Amarillo VA and Coffee Memorial Blood Center are teaming up for a Fourth Mission blood drive to help fight the shortage of life-saving blood caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By activating VA’s nationwide network of hospitals and clinics, VA is fulfilling its “Fourth Mission” to back up our nation’s health care systems in times of disaster. This effort demonstrates VA’s commitment to serve Veterans and our communities during this time of national crisis.

For anyone who is healthy, the Amarillo VA encourages donors to make an appointment to donate. Blood donation is a safe, life-saving activity during this time of national crisis. Donors cannot transmit coronavirus by giving or receiving blood.

The Amarillo VA Health Care System regularly schedules blood drives to aid the community blood bank levels in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains region.

For questions, call (806) 355-9703 or follow VA updates on Facebook @VAAmarillo or Twitter @VA_Amarillo.