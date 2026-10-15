Amarillo VA receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 15, 2026

Amarillo, TX - Amarillo VA Health Care System (AVAHCS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project for AVAHCS in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Modernize Elevators

“This funding allows Amarillo VA to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Amarillo,” said Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, AVAHCS Director.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

Enrolled more than 300,000 new Veterans in VA healthcare in 2026. Opened 43 new VA healthcare facilities, expanding healthcare access for Veterans around the country. Completed a record high 82,083,918 direct care appointments in fiscal year 2025, up 4.1% from FY 2024. Completed a record high 59,989,662 community care appointments in FY 2025, up 12% from FY 2024. Offered Veterans more than 3.4 million appointments outside of normal operating hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care

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