Compensated Work Therapy
Helping Veterans build skills, confidence and independence through meaningful work. Employment is a critical protective factor against suicide, homelessness and substance use. CWT is a vital employment and therapeutic work program assisting Veterans with job barriers faced from mental health or physical disabilities.
Transitional Work
Is a pre-employment vocational assessment program that operates in the VA and local community businesses. TW Enables participants to gain work experience, learn and demonstrate effective work behaviors while in therapeutic re-habilitation treatment, and prepare for community employment
Services:
- Work site and job assessment
- Staff training and consultation
- Employee assessment and screening
- Job matching
Supportive Employment
Helps individuals living with significant psychiatric or physical disabilities obtain and maintain community competitive employment.
Services:
- Are tailored to the individual strengths and deficits of each person
- Individuals benefit from a temporary liaison with someone who can assist them during the transitional period at home and on site if necessary .
- Provides extra support with job related issues for those who have served our country in military uniform.
(SE) Program Eligibility:
- Must be eligible for AMA VHA services
- Must be embedded into Mental Health Services
- Must have consult for MH
- Must have DSM-5 Diagnosis
Vocational Assistance
Is designed to assist veterans who need some support but are generally capable of independent job searches to return to competitive employment. Services are typically short term vocational counseling sessions primarily addressing vocational assessment and referral to community organizations.
Services:
- Resume building
- Job seeking skills assistance
- Interview prep
who access these services have obtained jobs.