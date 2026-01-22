Inclement Weather Readiness

BEFORE THE STORM (24–48 HOURS AHEAD)

❄️1. Charge all phones, power banks, tablets, and rechargeable lanterns.

❄️2. Fill vehicle gas tanks in case stations lose power.

❄️3. Get cash in small bills in case card systems go down.

❄️4. Pick up prescriptions and essential medications early.

❄️5. Download movies, books, and maps for offline use.

❄️6. Identify one warm room in the house to “camp out” if power fails.

❄️7. Locate water shut-off valve and breaker box now, not later.

❄️8. Set fridge and freezer to colder settings to hold temperature longer.



WATER AND PIPE PROTECTION

❄️9. Drip faucets on exterior walls when temps drop below freezing.

❄️10. Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air circulation.

❄️11. Disconnect garden hoses from outdoor spigots.

❄️12. Cover outdoor faucets with insulated caps or towels.

❄️13. Know how to shut off water quickly if a pipe bursts.

❄️14. Fill jugs, buckets, or bathtub with water for flushing and washing.



FOOD AND KITCHEN PREP

❄️15. Keep 3–5 days of no-cook food: peanut butter, tuna, bread, crackers, canned meat, fruit cups.

❄️16. Have manual can opener available.

❄️17. Buy shelf-stable milk or powdered milk if needed.

❄️18. Freeze a few water bottles to act as freezer “ice packs.”

❄️19. Keep a cooler ready to move fridge food outside if power is out and temps are below freezing.

❄️20. Avoid stocking large amounts of perishables right before the storm.



HEAT AND HOME SAFETY

❄️21. Gather extra blankets, sleeping bags, and warm layers.

❄️22. If using a fireplace, confirm chimney is clear and have dry wood.

❄️23. Never run generators or grills inside garages or homes.

❄️24. Test smoke and carbon-monoxide detectors.

❄️25. Have at least one flashlight per person plus spare batteries.

❄️26. Use battery lanterns instead of candles when possible.



VEHICLE AND TRAVEL

❄️27. Plan to avoid driving once freezing rain begins.

❄️28. Bridges, overpasses, and shaded roads freeze first.

❄️29. Keep in the car: blanket, water, snacks, phone charger, gloves.

❄️30. Replace old wiper blades and top off washer fluid.

❄️31. Park away from large tree limbs when possible.

❄️32. Assume flights and travel may be disrupted for days.



POWER OUTAGE PLAN

❄️33. Unplug sensitive electronics to avoid surge damage.

❄️34. Keep one battery radio or weather app for updates.

❄️35. Use surge protectors for TVs and computers.

❄️36. Know where warming centers may be in your parish.

❄️37. Have extension cords ready if using a generator outside.

❄️38. Keep refrigerator closed to preserve cold air.



PETS AND LIVESTOCK

❄️39. Bring pets indoors with extra food and water.

❄️40. Provide outdoor animals with unfrozen water sources.

❄️41. Add straw or blankets to outdoor shelters.

❄️42. Keep leashes and carriers accessible in case of evacuation.



MEDICAL AND SPECIAL NEEDS

❄️43. Keep a written list of medications and dosages.

❄️44. Store a small first-aid kit with thermometer and basic meds.

❄️45. Have backup batteries for medical devices.

❄️46. Identify a place with power you could relocate to if needed.



PROPERTY PROTECTION

❄️47. Move vehicles away from trees or power lines.

❄️48. Secure outdoor furniture and lightweight items.

❄️49. Avoid trimming trees during the storm—do it beforehand.

❄️50. Photograph property for insurance before conditions worsen.



DURING THE STORM

❄️51. Do not drive unless absolutely necessary.

❄️52. Assume downed lines are live and dangerous.

❄️53. Use only safe indoor heating methods.

❄️54. Check on neighbors, especially elderly, by phone if possible.

❄️55. Report outages to utility companies rather than 911 unless it’s an emergency.



AFTER THE STORM

❄️56. Walk carefully—ice may refreeze overnight.

❄️57. Check pipes for leaks as temperatures rise.

❄️58. Throw out refrigerated food if above 40°F for more than 4 hours.

❄️59. Avoid DIY electrical repairs around downed lines.

❄️60. Be patient—restoring power after ice can take several days.



KEY REALITY FOR SOUTHERN ICE EVENTS

❄️A quarter inch of ice can bring scattered outages.

❄️Half an inch can cripple travel and power for days.