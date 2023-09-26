Influenza Vaccinations

Veteran Flu Fairs

The Amarillo VA Health Care System is excited to inform you about our 2023 Veteran Flu Fairs! Medical evidence shows this is the best time of year to get your flu vaccine to be protected during the peak flu season. All enrolled Veterans are eligible for a free flu vaccine. Texas Tech will offer the flu vaccine to spouses at the Amarillo campus & Lubbock campus only.

Please wear a short-sleeve shirt for easy access to the upper arm and bring your VA ID card!

Amarillo campus & Lubbock campus (spouses only): Most Insurances accepted, (Tri Care will NOT be accepted this year); please bring your Medicare or insurance card. Cost will be $40 for regular quadrivalent vaccine if Medicare or insurance is not available. Spouses who meet criteria to receive high dose flu vaccine, cost will be $95 if Medicare or insurance is not available.

For the latest information, call our Flu Hotline at 806-468-1890. We are committed to providing you with the highest quality of comprehensive care available. Thank you for your Service!