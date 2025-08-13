Medical Center Building 44 Heat Issues
Due to heat issues in Building 44 Behavioral Health at the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center, staff and services in that building will be moved temporarily to Building 8 (see attached map).
Group Therapy Classes will be moved to different areas throughout the facility. The Ambassadors and Volunteers at the front lobby information desk can assist Veterans to the appropriate areas.
We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time as Engineering works to fix this issue.
We will send out an update once this issue is resolved. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact