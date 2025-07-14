In her role, Emily manages the organization's communications with the public, media, and other stakeholders. Emily is a Lubbock, Texas native that graduated from Texas Tech University in 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. In 2022, she graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center with a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration. Before arriving to Amarillo, Emily was a Public Affairs Specialist at the Birmingham VA Health Care System in Alabama and prior to that, she served active duty as a Public Affairs Photojournalist in the U.S. Air Force. Emily is passionate about the importance of clear, transparent communication to keep Veterans and their families informed and engaged.