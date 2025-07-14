Emily Bell MHA
Public Affairs Officer
VA Amarillo health care
Emily Bell is the Public Affairs Officer for the Amarillo VA Health Care System (AVAHCS) as of June 2023.
In her role, Emily manages the organization's communications with the public, media, and other stakeholders. Emily is a Lubbock, Texas native that graduated from Texas Tech University in 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. In 2022, she graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center with a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration. Before arriving to Amarillo, Emily was a Public Affairs Specialist at the Birmingham VA Health Care System in Alabama and prior to that, she served active duty as a Public Affairs Photojournalist in the U.S. Air Force. Emily is passionate about the importance of clear, transparent communication to keep Veterans and their families informed and engaged.