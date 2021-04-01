Stories
VA Amarillo health care top stories.
Amarillo VA Health Care System hosts VA Fourth Mission blood drives in support of national blood shortage
The Amarillo VA Health Care System held a VA Fourth Mission blood drive at its Amarillo and Lubbock campuses on Feb. 25 to replenish the blood supply in the Panhandle and South Plains region.
Rylan Randolph: Soldier, Red Raider
Service is a performance of duties, sacrifice and exchange of values. Army Veteran Rylan Randolph has found a fuller life through the sacrifice, value and duty of service.