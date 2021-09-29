Thomas E. Creek Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
Coming soon!
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Coordinates:
35°12'14.58"N 101°54'23.74"W
Address:
Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center
6010 Amarillo Boulevard
West Amarillo, TX 79106-1991
Intersection:
Amarillo Boulevard and Walker Boulevard