Thomas E. Creek Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center - campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Directions

View on Facility locator.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Coordinates:
35°12'14.58"N 101°54'23.74"W

Address:
Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center
6010 Amarillo Boulevard
West Amarillo, TX 79106-1991

Intersection:
Amarillo Boulevard and Walker Boulevard

First floor wayfinding map (PDF)
Second floor wayfinding map (PDF)
Second floor and Third floor wayfinding map (PDF)
