VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Training

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Suicide Prevention Coordinators are excited to offer VA S.A.V.E. training virtually through Microsoft TEAMS to Veterans and those who serve Veterans. Classes will be held on a monthly basis, the first Thursday of each month at 10:00 a.m. EST.

No prior training is required to attend.

What is VA S.A.V.E. Training?

VA S.A.V.E. Training provides Veterans, caregivers, and community members with the tools to act with care and compassion if they encounter a Veteran who is in crisis or experiencing suicidal thoughts.

S.A.V.E. was developed by the Education Corps of the VA Center of Excellence for Suicide Prevention.

The acronym S.A.V.E. helps you remember the important steps involved in suicide prevention:

Signs of suicide

Asking about suicide

Validating feelings

Encouraging help, and Expediting Treatment

Click here to join the meeting on the first Thursday of each month at 10:00 a.m. Or call in (audio only): 872-701-0185 Conference ID: 588 860 293#

