VA Howell Clinic Open House & Enrollment Fair

Do you have questions about the new PACT Act health care or compensation benefits eligibility? We have the answers!

The PACT Act was perhaps the largest expansion of Veteran eligibility in VA’s history.

If you served during the Vietnam War, Gulf War era, or post 9/11 your VA eligibility has increased. All Veterans and their families are invited to learn more about what VA offers and how to use these earned resources. If you know other Veterans who may be eligible, please share with them!

This is the easiest way to enroll in VA care, benefits, or other services – bring your DD214 and show up!

We’ll answer your PACT Act questions and connect you with enrollment and eligibility specialists, and claims specialists to help you start the disability claims process and offer enrolled Veterans a toxic exposure screening.

You can also contact VA at 1-800-MyVA411 to learn more about the PACT Act or visit us online at www.va.gov/PACT.