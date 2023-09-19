2023/2024 Seasonal Flu Shot

INFLUENZA VACCINATIONS

Vaccines for Veterans will be available beginning September 25th at all VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System locations.

Veterans are encouraged to speak with their providers during regularly scheduled appointments to receive their vaccine. Vaccines will also be available on a walk-in basis at all VAAAHS facilities during normal clinic hours, Monday – Friday.

*Veterans reporting to LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center to receive a vaccine on a walk-in basis should report to Primary Care.